Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 18,596 Shares of Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) by 107.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,896 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,596 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.14% of Cambium Networks worth $1,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Cambium Networks by 297.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its position in shares of Cambium Networks by 134.8% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cambium Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $152,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cambium Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cambium Networks by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CMBM shares. Barrington Research started coverage on Cambium Networks in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Cambium Networks from $52.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Cambium Networks from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Cambium Networks from $47.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.60.

In related news, VP Graaf Raymond De sold 574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.62, for a total transaction of $27,333.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,343,598.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Ronald G. Ryan sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.04, for a total value of $2,521,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 51,288 shares in the company, valued at $2,874,179.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,052,012 shares of company stock worth $95,076,501. 66.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMBM opened at $47.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.47. Cambium Networks Co. has a 1 year low of $5.68 and a 1 year high of $66.40.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.08. Cambium Networks had a return on equity of 64.87% and a net margin of 12.81%. The business had revenue of $88.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Cambium Networks Co. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cambium Networks Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless broadband networking infrastructure products and solutions for network operators. Its wireless fabric includes intelligent radios, smart antennas, radio frequency (RF) algorithms, wireless-aware switches, and network management software.

