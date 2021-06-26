Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 6,721 Shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) by 15.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,721 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $1,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STAG. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in STAG Industrial during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial during the first quarter worth $36,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial during the fourth quarter worth $73,000. 85.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get STAG Industrial alerts:

Shares of NYSE:STAG opened at $38.15 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.68. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.01 and a 12-month high of $39.66. The company has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 37.04, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $134.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.82 million. STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 6.48% and a net margin of 32.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.1208 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is 76.72%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on STAG shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on STAG Industrial from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Raymond James increased their price objective on STAG Industrial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on STAG Industrial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.11.

STAG Industrial Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

Recommended Story: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for STAG Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAG Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.