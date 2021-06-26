Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 86,095 Shares of CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) by 260,893.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,128 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,095 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.09% of CVR Energy worth $1,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of CVR Energy by 825.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 274,610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,092,000 after buying an additional 244,952 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in shares of CVR Energy by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 54,737 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after buying an additional 5,405 shares during the period. Burney Co. grew its position in shares of CVR Energy by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. Burney Co. now owns 49,290 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 17,910 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of CVR Energy by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,253 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of CVR Energy by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,532 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 2,012 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVI opened at $20.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.14. CVR Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.81 and a 52-week high of $27.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.67 and a beta of 1.97.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by ($0.16). CVR Energy had a negative return on equity of 30.75% and a negative net margin of 4.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CVR Energy, Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their target price on CVR Energy from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Citigroup decreased their target price on CVR Energy from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Tudor Pickering lowered CVR Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on CVR Energy from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. CVR Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.20.

About CVR Energy

CVR Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

