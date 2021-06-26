Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases New Shares in Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 73,864 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,809,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.27% of Aemetis as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Aemetis during the first quarter valued at $37,000. L & S Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Aemetis during the first quarter valued at $306,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aemetis in the fourth quarter worth about $197,000. Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aemetis in the first quarter worth about $1,260,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aemetis in the first quarter worth about $1,513,000. Institutional investors own 36.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMTX. Truist began coverage on shares of Aemetis in a research note on Friday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Aemetis in a research report on Friday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Aemetis in a research report on Friday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Aemetis in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Aemetis from $15.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.60.

NASDAQ:AMTX opened at $12.09 on Friday. Aemetis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.75 and a fifty-two week high of $27.44. The firm has a market cap of $379.80 million, a PE ratio of -6.50 and a beta of -0.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.17.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $42.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.03 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Aemetis, Inc. will post -2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aemetis, Inc operates as a renewable natural gas and fuels, and bio-chemicals company in North America and India. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of various technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products. It owns and operates an ethanol facility in the California Central Valley near Modesto; and a renewable chemical and advanced fuel production facility on the East Coast of India.

