Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases Shares of 88,948 Tuya Inc. (NASDAQ:TUYA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Tuya Inc. (NASDAQ:TUYA) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 88,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,878,000.

Separately, Matthews International Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tuya during the first quarter valued at about $28,791,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.51% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TUYA. Bank of America raised shares of Tuya from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Tuya in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company.

TUYA stock opened at $23.95 on Friday. Tuya Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.70 and a 1 year high of $27.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.17.

Tuya (NASDAQ:TUYA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $56.87 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Tuya Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Tuya Company Profile

Tuya Inc engages in the cloud and application development business. It provides purpose-built Internet of Things (IoT) cloud platform that delivers a suite of offerings, including Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) to original equipment manufacturers, industry operators, and system integrators.

