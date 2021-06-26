Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Position in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) by 39.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,062 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Physicians Realty Trust were worth $1,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Forward Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 10.7% in the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,377,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,337,000 after acquiring an additional 132,839 shares in the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $245,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 9.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 65,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 5,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $194,000. 87.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Physicians Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Physicians Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Physicians Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

NYSE:DOC opened at $18.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.63. Physicians Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $16.42 and a 1 year high of $20.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $113.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.59 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.53% and a net margin of 15.54%. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.62%.

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

