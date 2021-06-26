Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) by 338.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,622 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,271 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Avient were worth $1,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Avient by 15,691.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Avient by 285.5% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Avient by 3,125.3% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,344 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avient in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avient by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the period. 93.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Avient news, SVP Michael A. Garratt sold 5,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.23, for a total transaction of $279,273.81. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AVNT opened at $48.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Avient Co. has a 52 week low of $23.22 and a 52 week high of $54.21. The firm has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 25.25, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.07.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.18. Avient had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 63.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Avient Co. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.213 per share. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. Avient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.13%.

AVNT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Avient from $45.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Avient from $46.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Avient from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.82.

Avient Profile

Avient Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

