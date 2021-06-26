Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Triple-S Management Co. (NYSE:GTS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Triple-S Management Co. (NYSE:GTS) by 63.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,384 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,390 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.28% of Triple-S Management worth $1,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Triple-S Management by 5.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,872,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,750,000 after purchasing an additional 93,247 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Triple-S Management by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 143,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,062,000 after purchasing an additional 15,603 shares during the last quarter. Perry Creek Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Triple-S Management during the fourth quarter worth $1,987,000. Globeflex Capital L P raised its holdings in shares of Triple-S Management by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 50,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 3,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Triple-S Management by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 40,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 4,076 shares during the last quarter. 78.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Triple-S Management from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th.

GTS stock opened at $23.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $550.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.70. Triple-S Management Co. has a one year low of $17.01 and a one year high of $28.84.

Triple-S Management (NYSE:GTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter. Triple-S Management had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 7.61%. Research analysts predict that Triple-S Management Co. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

Triple-S Management Company Profile

Triple-S Management Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a portfolio of managed care and related products in the commercial, Medicare Advantage, and Medicaid markets. It operates through three segments: Managed Care, Life Insurance, and Property and Casualty Insurance. The company offers various managed care products, including health maintenance organization plans; preferred provider organization plans; BlueCard program; Medicare Supplement products; Medicare Advantage products; Medicaid plans; and claims processing and other administrative services to employers, individuals, and government entities.

