Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Holdings in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) by 81.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154,791 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Hillenbrand were worth $1,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Hillenbrand during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,701,000. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Hillenbrand by 91.0% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,713,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,754,000 after purchasing an additional 816,587 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Hillenbrand by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,299,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,803,000 after purchasing an additional 411,822 shares during the last quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Hillenbrand during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,531,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Hillenbrand by 66.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 572,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,797,000 after purchasing an additional 229,281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HI opened at $43.28 on Friday. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.50 and a 52-week high of $52.84. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. Hillenbrand had a return on equity of 23.11% and a net margin of 6.31%. The firm had revenue of $722.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Hillenbrand’s payout ratio is currently 26.96%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hillenbrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.

Hillenbrand Company Profile

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, and equipment system design; screening and separating equipment; flow control solutions; and size reduction equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

