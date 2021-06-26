Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Stock Holdings in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) by 53.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 53,577 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Olin were worth $1,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OLN. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in Olin by 117.2% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 656 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Olin in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Olin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Olin by 701.4% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Olin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Olin alerts:

In other news, VP Valerie A. Peters sold 24,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.06, for a total transaction of $1,133,076.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,198,665.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Todd A. Slater sold 18,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.71, for a total value of $870,707.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,159 shares in the company, valued at $4,683,165.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 321,100 shares of company stock worth $14,876,654 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on OLN shares. UBS Group upgraded Olin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Olin in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Vertical Research upgraded Olin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup upgraded Olin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Olin from $30.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.21.

OLN opened at $46.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of -11.30 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. Olin Co. has a 52 week low of $9.67 and a 52 week high of $51.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.07.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Olin had a positive return on equity of 5.74% and a negative net margin of 10.34%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Olin Co. will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is presently -59.26%.

Olin Company Profile

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

Further Reading: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Olin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.