Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 114,980 Shares of Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) by 39.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 175,826 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 114,980 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.19% of Gogo worth $1,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Gogo by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 188,485 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Gogo by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 34,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Gogo by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 220,762 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Gogo by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 126,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Gogo by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares during the last quarter. 46.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on GOGO shares. Cowen lifted their price target on Gogo from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. William Blair raised Gogo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Gogo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.67.

In other Gogo news, Director Robert L. Crandall purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.44 per share, for a total transaction of $572,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Michael P. Bayer sold 6,675 shares of Gogo stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.45, for a total value of $96,453.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 32.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOGO opened at $11.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.86. Gogo Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.63 and a fifty-two week high of $17.23.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $73.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.04) earnings per share. Gogo’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Gogo Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Gogo Company Profile

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides inflight broadband connectivity and wireless entertainment services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA).

