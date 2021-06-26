Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 1,607 Shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,861 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,607 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $1,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,720,000. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 13.8% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 2,636 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 244,598 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,768,000 after purchasing an additional 16,486 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 193.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 242,526 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,515,000 after purchasing an additional 159,993 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,231 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.39% of the company’s stock.

WTS opened at $141.57 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $134.25. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.19 and a 1 year high of $144.14. The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 38.79, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.23. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 8.06%. The firm had revenue of $413.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. This is a boost from Watts Water Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 26.80%.

In other Watts Water Technologies news, insider Elie Melhem sold 2,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.50, for a total value of $303,315.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,067 shares in the company, valued at $2,225,279.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 11,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.68, for a total value of $1,478,187.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,515 shares of company stock worth $8,146,983 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the commercial and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

