Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 34,872 Shares of Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) by 50.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,724 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 34,872 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.45% of Transcat worth $1,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in Transcat by 157.5% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,545 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Transcat by 277.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,261 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Transcat in the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Transcat in the first quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Transcat in the first quarter worth approximately $248,000. 72.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Transcat alerts:

In related news, Director Craig D. Cairns acquired 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $57.85 per share, with a total value of $101,237.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,237.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.99, for a total transaction of $2,799,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 211,018 shares in the company, valued at $11,814,897.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TRNS opened at $57.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $430.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.92, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Transcat, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.87 and a 1-year high of $59.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.52.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $48.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.04 million. Transcat had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 10.93%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Transcat, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TRNS shares. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $43.50 price objective on shares of Transcat in a research note on Monday, March 8th. B. Riley upped their price target on Transcat from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Transcat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, May 22nd. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Transcat from $48.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on Transcat from $49.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.50.

Transcat Profile

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

See Also: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Transcat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transcat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.