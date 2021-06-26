Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 41,027 Shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) by 55.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,027 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $1,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth $402,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 369,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,138,000 after acquiring an additional 49,063 shares during the last quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 345,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,713,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,845,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,297,000 after acquiring an additional 273,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 161,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,219,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the last quarter.

Acadia Healthcare stock opened at $65.56 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.50. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.01 and a twelve month high of $68.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.42, a PEG ratio of 21.94 and a beta of 1.57.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.02. Acadia Healthcare had a negative net margin of 26.00% and a positive return on equity of 10.82%. The firm had revenue of $551.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.76 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ACHC. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $65.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $65.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Acadia Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.27.

About Acadia Healthcare

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States and Puerto Rico.

