Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 6,353 Shares of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,796 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock after selling 6,353 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in R1 RCM were worth $1,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,974 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in R1 RCM by 2.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 23,505 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners lifted its position in R1 RCM by 6.2% during the first quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 11,705 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in R1 RCM by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 222,100 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $5,335,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in R1 RCM by 1.0% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 123,411 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $3,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.76% of the company’s stock.

Get R1 RCM alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of R1 RCM from a “b-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.83.

NASDAQ RCM opened at $22.65 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of -10.84 and a beta of 0.82. R1 RCM Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.50 and a 12-month high of $31.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The healthcare provider reported ($2.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($2.45). R1 RCM had a return on equity of 74.82% and a net margin of 9.65%. The business had revenue of $342.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.74 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that R1 RCM Inc. will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Achi Series Lllp Tcp-Asc sold 14,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.82, for a total transaction of $316,390,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 153,789,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,355,680,344. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Gary Steven Long sold 36,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $925,904.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 214,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,369,477.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,470,129 shares of company stock valued at $387,947,259. 59.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

R1 RCM Company Profile

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. The company offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations that encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, bill preparation, and collections from patients and payers.

See Also: What is the role of the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM).

Receive News & Ratings for R1 RCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for R1 RCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.