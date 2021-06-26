Russell Investments Group Ltd. Takes $1.85 Million Position in Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 54,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,851,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.10% of Sun Country Airlines at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines during the first quarter valued at approximately $686,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,308,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,538,000. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines during the first quarter valued at approximately $13,512,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines during the first quarter valued at approximately $75,975,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.23% of the company’s stock.

Sun Country Airlines stock opened at $38.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.97. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.02 and a 52 week high of $44.13.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $127.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.99 million. Research analysts anticipate that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sun Country Airlines news, Director Sca Horus Holdings, Llc sold 7,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.12, for a total value of $240,120,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SNCY. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Sun Country Airlines in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on Sun Country Airlines in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Sun Country Airlines from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Sun Country Airlines in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock.

Sun Country Airlines Profile

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger service, air cargo service, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of May 17, 2021, it operated a fleet of 43 aircraft, including 31 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

