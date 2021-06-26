Russell Investments Group Ltd. Takes $1.87 Million Position in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 239,076 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,866,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Alamos Gold as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alamos Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,069,000. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 66.9% during the 4th quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 244,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,139,000 after acquiring an additional 98,170 shares in the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 99,575 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 22,500 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Alamos Gold by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 668,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,851,000 after purchasing an additional 12,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Alamos Gold by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,545,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,461,000 after purchasing an additional 376,162 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.13% of the company’s stock.

AGI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$16.00 to C$15.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Alamos Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.93.

AGI stock opened at $7.71 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.65. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.03. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.02 and a 12 month high of $11.58.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 26.01% and a return on equity of 6.22%. The business had revenue of $227.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.00%.

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold in North America, Canada, and Mexico. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 5,587 ha located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

