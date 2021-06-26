Russell Investments Group Ltd. Takes Position in ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 294,530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,728,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of ICL Group by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 18,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 2,362 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of ICL Group by 28.3% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 14,541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,211 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of ICL Group by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 3,375 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of ICL Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 430,701 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,175,000 after purchasing an additional 4,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of ICL Group by 21.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 25,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 4,490 shares during the last quarter. 7.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ICL Group alerts:

ICL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on ICL Group from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on ICL Group from $5.25 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised ICL Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised ICL Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. ICL Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.25.

ICL Group stock opened at $6.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a PE ratio of 99.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.20. ICL Group Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $2.92 and a fifty-two week high of $7.56.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter. ICL Group had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 1.64%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ICL Group Ltd will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.0525 per share. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. This is a positive change from ICL Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. ICL Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.00%.

About ICL Group

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Innovative Ag Solutions (IAS). The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

Further Reading: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL).

Receive News & Ratings for ICL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.