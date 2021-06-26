Russell Investments Group Ltd. Takes Position in Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 15,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,720,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Kodiak Sciences during the first quarter valued at $258,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Kodiak Sciences during the first quarter valued at $73,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 7,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in Kodiak Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at $246,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,090,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,961,000 after purchasing an additional 401,517 shares during the period. 85.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:KOD opened at $90.20 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $92.63. Kodiak Sciences Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.97 and a 12-month high of $171.21. The company has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of -27.09 and a beta of 1.39.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.98). Research analysts predict that Kodiak Sciences Inc. will post -3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on KOD shares. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Kodiak Sciences from $89.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays dropped their target price on Kodiak Sciences from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Kodiak Sciences from $138.00 to $104.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Kodiak Sciences in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded Kodiak Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.86.

In other news, insider Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.14, for a total transaction of $563,923.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,277,994.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 21,997 shares of company stock worth $2,024,443 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 39.30% of the company’s stock.

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing therapeutics to treat retinal diseases in the United States and international markets. Its lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biological agent that is in Phase 1b clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy, including diabetic macular edema, as well as for macular edema due to retinal vein occlusion.

