Russell Investments Group Ltd. Trims Stake in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its position in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) by 42.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,627 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 32,087 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.09% of Carpenter Technology worth $1,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Carpenter Technology by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC raised its position in Carpenter Technology by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 9,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Carpenter Technology by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Carpenter Technology by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Carpenter Technology by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 109,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 90.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CRS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carpenter Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th.

CRS stock opened at $40.44 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.67. Carpenter Technology Co. has a one year low of $15.90 and a one year high of $49.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.70 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.03. Carpenter Technology had a negative net margin of 19.51% and a negative return on equity of 7.06%. The business had revenue of $351.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Carpenter Technology Co. will post -2.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were given a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Carpenter Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.20%.

Carpenter Technology Corporation manufactures, fabricates, and distributes specialty metals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as drilling tools, and metal powders and parts.

