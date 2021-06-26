Russell Investments Group Ltd. Trims Stock Position in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its position in shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 633 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in RBC Bearings were worth $1,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in RBC Bearings by 1.5% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,671,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $328,977,000 after purchasing an additional 25,291 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,200,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $214,943,000 after acquiring an additional 45,025 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 778,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $153,120,000 after acquiring an additional 10,432 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 712,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,615,000 after acquiring an additional 207,901 shares during the period. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 513,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,038,000 after acquiring an additional 35,889 shares during the period. 99.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get RBC Bearings alerts:

RBC Bearings stock opened at $202.18 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $197.50. The stock has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.47 and a beta of 1.37. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 1 year low of $113.40 and a 1 year high of $208.11. The company has a quick ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 8.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $160.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.97 million. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The business’s revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 10,000 shares of RBC Bearings stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.85, for a total value of $1,998,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Patrick S. Bannon sold 12,000 shares of RBC Bearings stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.91, for a total transaction of $2,362,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,240 shares of company stock worth $11,576,304 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

About RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

Featured Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL).

Receive News & Ratings for RBC Bearings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBC Bearings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.