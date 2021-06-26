Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,108,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 626,067 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 2.83% of Sabra Health Care REIT worth $106,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,442,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $528,475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292,607 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,506,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $217,108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,626,257 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 5,268,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,453,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151,144 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,945,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,856,000 after acquiring an additional 983,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,161,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,238,000 after acquiring an additional 255,987 shares during the last quarter. 86.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SBRA. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. TheStreet cut shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

In related news, Director Catherine Cusack acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.19 per share, for a total transaction of $34,380.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBRA stock opened at $18.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.21 and a beta of 1.53. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.86 and a 1-year high of $18.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.72.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.24). Sabra Health Care REIT had a return on equity of 4.01% and a net margin of 22.71%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.44%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is currently 68.97%.

Sabra Health Care REIT Company Profile

As of September 30, 2020, Sabra's investment portfolio included 425 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 287 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 64 Senior Housing communities (ÂSenior Housing – LeasedÂ), (iii) 47 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (ÂSenior Housing – ManagedÂ) and (iv) 27 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a direct financing lease, 19 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 17 other loans), six preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 158 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

