SafeInsure Tops 24 Hour Volume of $189.00 (SINS)

SafeInsure (CURRENCY:SINS) traded up 36.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 26th. During the last week, SafeInsure has traded down 21% against the US dollar. One SafeInsure coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0109 or 0.00000034 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SafeInsure has a total market cap of $229,114.09 and $189.00 worth of SafeInsure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000672 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.29 or 0.00025977 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00005513 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000255 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001627 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001982 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002051 BTC.

SafeInsure Profile

SINS is a coin. SafeInsure’s total supply is 21,023,148 coins. SafeInsure’s official Twitter account is @SafeInsure and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SafeInsure is www.safeinsure.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Safeinsure is a decentralized insurance marketplace bringing equitable price discovery and global access to insurance policy shoppers worldwide. SafeInsure puts consumer power back in the user's hands with an insurance marketplace on the blockchain. The SafeInsure marketplace has a native currency, the SafeInsure coin (SINS). All transactions made between insurance policy providers and consumers will require SINS. Additionally, insurance-related products and insurance pools will require SINS. In effect, the only currency accepted within the SafeInsure ecosystem is SINS. “

Buying and Selling SafeInsure

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeInsure directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeInsure should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SafeInsure using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

