Safestore (LON:SAFE) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Safestore Holdings plc (LON:SAFE)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 955 ($12.48). Safestore shares last traded at GBX 954 ($12.46), with a volume of 421,383 shares traded.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SAFE. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Safestore in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Safestore from GBX 820 ($10.71) to GBX 970 ($12.67) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,060 ($13.85) price objective on shares of Safestore in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Safestore in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Safestore has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 963.33 ($12.59).

Get Safestore alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of £2.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 913.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.64, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 8th will be paid a GBX 7.50 ($0.10) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. Safestore’s payout ratio is currently 0.15%.

Safestore Company Profile (LON:SAFE)

Safestore is the UK's largest self-storage group with 163 stores, comprising 125 wholly owned stores in the UK (including over 70 in London and the South East with the remainder in key metropolitan areas such as Manchester, Birmingham, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Liverpool and Bristol), 28 wholly owned stores in the Paris region, 6 stores in the Netherlands and 4 stores within Barcelona, Spain.

Read More: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Safestore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safestore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.