Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $546.86 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) will post $546.86 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Saia’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $530.00 million and the highest is $555.19 million. Saia posted sales of $418.11 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Saia will report full year sales of $2.11 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.07 billion to $2.14 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.24 billion to $2.37 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Saia.

Get Saia alerts:

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. Saia had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The firm had revenue of $484.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SAIA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Saia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Saia from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Stephens raised shares of Saia from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $295.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Saia from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Saia from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $220.86.

Saia stock opened at $211.88 on Friday. Saia has a 52 week low of $103.29 and a 52 week high of $249.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 38.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $225.58.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Saia by 6.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,766 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in Saia during the first quarter valued at $342,000. Anomaly Capital Management LP raised its position in Saia by 14.7% during the first quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP now owns 193,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,687,000 after buying an additional 24,834 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Saia during the first quarter valued at $519,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Saia during the first quarter valued at $5,534,000.

About Saia

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 174 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,700 tractors and 17,400 trailers.

Recommended Story: Depreciation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Saia (SAIA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.