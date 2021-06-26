Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $546.86 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) will post $546.86 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Saia’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $530.00 million and the highest is $555.19 million. Saia posted sales of $418.11 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Saia will report full year sales of $2.11 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.07 billion to $2.14 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.24 billion to $2.37 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Saia.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. Saia had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 7.93%. The company had revenue of $484.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SAIA shares. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Saia in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Saia from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Saia from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Stephens raised Saia from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Saia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Saia has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $220.86.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in shares of Saia by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,492 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Saia by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 2,559 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Saia by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 964 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Saia during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Saia during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000.

SAIA opened at $211.88 on Friday. Saia has a one year low of $103.29 and a one year high of $249.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $225.58. The company has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.25, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.26.

About Saia

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 174 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,700 tractors and 17,400 trailers.

