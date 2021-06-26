Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $546.86 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) will post $546.86 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Saia’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $530.00 million and the highest is $555.19 million. Saia posted sales of $418.11 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Saia will report full year sales of $2.11 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.07 billion to $2.14 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.24 billion to $2.37 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Saia.
Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. Saia had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 7.93%. The company had revenue of $484.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in shares of Saia by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,492 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Saia by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 2,559 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Saia by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 964 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Saia during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Saia during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000.
SAIA opened at $211.88 on Friday. Saia has a one year low of $103.29 and a one year high of $249.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $225.58. The company has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.25, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.26.
About Saia
Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 174 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,700 tractors and 17,400 trailers.
