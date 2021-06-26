salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Sycomore Asset Management

Sycomore Asset Management decreased its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 24.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,129 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 22,163 shares during the period. salesforce.com makes up 2.8% of Sycomore Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Sycomore Asset Management’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $14,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in salesforce.com in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in salesforce.com in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in salesforce.com in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 1,340.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 144 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in salesforce.com in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. 76.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CRM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Macquarie upped their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $252.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $260.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.33.

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $2,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,105,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.88, for a total transaction of $1,104,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,844,019.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 270,192 shares of company stock worth $63,081,699 in the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded down $1.90 on Friday, reaching $241.87. 15,409,267 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,726,763. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $230.66. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $180.00 and a twelve month high of $284.50. The firm has a market cap of $223.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. Equities analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

