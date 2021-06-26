Salzgitter AG (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Salzgitter AG (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.50.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SZGPY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Salzgitter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. BNP Paribas upgraded Salzgitter from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Salzgitter from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Salzgitter in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Salzgitter from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SZGPY opened at $3.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.24. Salzgitter has a 12-month low of $1.29 and a 12-month high of $3.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 1.19.

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

