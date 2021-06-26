Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) Shares Acquired by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) by 101,055.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,104 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,095 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sanderson Farms were worth $1,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Sanderson Farms during the 4th quarter worth $414,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Sanderson Farms by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 13,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,746,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Sanderson Farms by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Sanderson Farms by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,194,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,104,000 after buying an additional 22,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in Sanderson Farms by 67.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 4,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 1,873 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Sanderson Farms from $175.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sanderson Farms from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays downgraded shares of Sanderson Farms from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $170.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Sanderson Farms from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Sanderson Farms from $120.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.29.

Shares of NASDAQ SAFM opened at $194.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 25.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.67. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.57 and a 52 week high of $195.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.81.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $4.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $2.05. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Sanderson Farms had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.43) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post 16.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Sanderson Farms’s payout ratio is -429.27%.

Sanderson Farms Company Profile

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

