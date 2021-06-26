SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-four research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $130.20.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on SAP from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Friday, April 9th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in SAP in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SAP in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SAP in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SAP in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SAP in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SAP opened at $140.36 on Friday. SAP has a 1 year low of $104.64 and a 1 year high of $169.30. The stock has a market cap of $172.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.33, a PEG ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.49.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $7.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.66 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 19.27% and a net margin of 19.87%. Equities research analysts anticipate that SAP will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $2.189 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. This is a positive change from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $1.70. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. SAP’s dividend payout ratio is 31.77%.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Concur; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an enterprise resource planning suite for intelligent technologies; SAP Integrated Business Planning for Supply Chain, a cloud-based solution that delivers real-time supply chain planning capabilities; SAP Intelligent Asset Management, a solution that helps to define, plan, and monitor service and maintenance strategy; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management Suite, a cloud software that helps to develop, manage, and engage people; SAP Ariba, a digital business-to-business marketplace; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management software; and SAP Fieldglass, a cloud application for services procurement and contingent workforce management.

