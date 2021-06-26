Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) Shares Purchased by Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,173 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,975 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of Sapiens International worth $5,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Sapiens International by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,953 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period. Torray LLC lifted its stake in Sapiens International by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Torray LLC now owns 57,902 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after buying an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Sapiens International by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,326 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Sapiens International in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Sapiens International by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,684 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 2,120 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Sapiens International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $34.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sapiens International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.14.

SPNS opened at $27.07 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.23 and a beta of 1.40. Sapiens International Co. has a 1-year low of $25.57 and a 1-year high of $35.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27. The company had revenue of $110.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.93 million. Sapiens International had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sapiens International Co. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 27th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 26th. Sapiens International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.79%.

Sapiens International Company Profile

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and South Africa. The company offers Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite for personal, commercial, and specialty lines, as well as reinsurance and workers' compensation; and Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster for life, pension, and annuities.

