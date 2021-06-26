SBank One Day Trading Volume Tops $9,565.00 (STS)

SBank (CURRENCY:STS) traded 10.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 26th. One SBank coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0192 or 0.00000062 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SBank has a market cap of $180,184.90 and approximately $9,565.00 worth of SBank was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SBank has traded down 16.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003230 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.34 or 0.00052738 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003328 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00019979 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003231 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0932 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $181.04 or 0.00584479 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.86 or 0.00038276 BTC.

SBank Coin Profile

SBank (CRYPTO:STS) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2019. SBank’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,368,774 coins. The official website for SBank is www.sbankcapital.com . SBank’s official Twitter account is @SbankCapital and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “STS is designed to be a scalable, fast, secure, and fair decentralized- beyond blockchain project, leveraging Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) and consensus algorithm which keeps all positive characteristics of blockchain technology while increasing throughput to more than 200,000 transactions per second. “

Buying and Selling SBank

