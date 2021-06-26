SBank (STS) Price Tops $0.0202 on Top Exchanges

SBank (CURRENCY:STS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 26th. In the last week, SBank has traded 20.4% higher against the dollar. SBank has a total market cap of $189,513.19 and approximately $9,947.00 worth of SBank was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SBank coin can now be purchased for $0.0202 or 0.00000061 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003037 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.28 or 0.00052398 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003346 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00020134 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003042 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $193.89 or 0.00587826 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0974 or 0.00000295 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.72 or 0.00038551 BTC.

SBank Coin Profile

STS is a coin. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2019. SBank’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,368,774 coins. SBank’s official Twitter account is @SbankCapital and its Facebook page is accessible here . SBank’s official website is www.sbankcapital.com

According to CryptoCompare, “STS is designed to be a scalable, fast, secure, and fair decentralized- beyond blockchain project, leveraging Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) and consensus algorithm which keeps all positive characteristics of blockchain technology while increasing throughput to more than 200,000 transactions per second. “

SBank Coin Trading

