Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) Position Cut by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) by 37.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,100 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Schneider National were worth $1,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Schneider National by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,047,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,168,000 after buying an additional 122,103 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Schneider National by 298.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 440,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,002,000 after purchasing an additional 330,186 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schneider National in the first quarter worth approximately $1,140,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Schneider National by 6.9% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 500,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,491,000 after purchasing an additional 32,304 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Schneider National in the first quarter worth approximately $1,169,000. 26.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SNDR opened at $21.86 on Friday. Schneider National, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.20 and a 1-year high of $28.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.08.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Schneider National had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 10.63%. Schneider National’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Schneider National, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Schneider National’s payout ratio is 22.40%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SNDR. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective (down previously from $29.00) on shares of Schneider National in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price objective (up previously from $26.00) on shares of Schneider National in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Schneider National from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Schneider National from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Schneider National from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.65.

About Schneider National

Schneider National, Inc, a surface transportation and logistics solutions company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics services in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment, as well as customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

