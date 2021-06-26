Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.67.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SGMS shares. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Scientific Games from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Scientific Games from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet upgraded Scientific Games from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Union Gaming Research increased their price target on Scientific Games from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Scientific Games from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Scientific Games by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,763,261 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $260,521,000 after purchasing an additional 387,735 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Scientific Games by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,955,579 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,848,000 after acquiring an additional 82,069 shares during the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Scientific Games by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 2,255,072 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,865,000 after acquiring an additional 315,072 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV purchased a new position in Scientific Games during the 4th quarter worth $91,278,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Scientific Games by 104.6% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,564,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,245,000 after acquiring an additional 799,700 shares during the last quarter. 85.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SGMS stock opened at $76.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.98 and a beta of 2.12. Scientific Games has a 12-month low of $13.61 and a 12-month high of $79.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.70.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $729.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $715.02 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.69) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Scientific Games will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

About Scientific Games

Scientific Games Corporation develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, social and digital gaming industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; slot, casino, and table-management systems; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

