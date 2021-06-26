Scry.info One Day Trading Volume Hits $54,763.00 (DDD)

Scry.info (CURRENCY:DDD) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 26th. During the last seven days, Scry.info has traded 15.1% lower against the dollar. One Scry.info coin can now be purchased for $0.0035 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Scry.info has a market capitalization of $1.55 million and $54,763.00 worth of Scry.info was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003138 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.78 or 0.00052601 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003341 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00020426 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003142 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0952 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $184.46 or 0.00578182 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.09 or 0.00037908 BTC.

Scry.info (DDD) is a coin. It launched on January 14th, 2018. Scry.info’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 440,057,074 coins. The official website for Scry.info is home.scry.info . Scry.info’s official Twitter account is @scryscry8 . The official message board for Scry.info is medium.com/@scryscry8

According to CryptoCompare, “Scry.info is a blockchain-based trading data provider. It provides users (cryptocurrency market players) with the features for storage, verification, utilization, analysis, sharing and trading of real-world data. Scry.info works as a data marketplace, where users can access the data provided by the community by paying DDD tokens. The DDD is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) Cryptocurrency. It is the token that fuels the platform as it will be the mean for the users to pay for access to the available data, and the data providers to be rewarded for uploading it. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scry.info directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scry.info should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Scry.info using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

