Secret (SCRT) Price Hits $0.99

Secret (CURRENCY:SCRT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 26th. Secret has a market cap of $69.05 million and approximately $898,812.00 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Secret has traded down 25.6% against the dollar. One Secret coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.99 or 0.00003119 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Secret

Secret (CRYPTO:SCRT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 26th, 2015. Secret’s total supply is 186,854,945 coins and its circulating supply is 69,703,477 coins. Secret’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here . Secret’s official website is scrt.network . The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret Network is a blockchain that allows privacy-preserving smart contracts. That means applications built on Secret can utilize encrypted data without revealing it to anyone, even the nodes in the network. Using privacy technologies (such as trusted execution environments), Secret Network allows developers to build new types of powerful, permissionless, privacy-preserving applications – Secret Apps. Secret is the native coin of the Secret Network Enigma (ENG) swapped to SCRT on a 1:1 basis. “

Secret Coin Trading

