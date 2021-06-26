Sectoral Asset Management Inc Has $13.11 Million Stock Holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Sectoral Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 1,403.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 142,475 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 133,000 shares during the quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.06% of Horizon Therapeutics Public worth $13,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bellevue Group AG lifted its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 408,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,598,000 after buying an additional 28,300 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 4th quarter valued at $2,971,000. Integral Health Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 1st quarter valued at $3,682,000. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 126.6% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 97,383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,124,000 after purchasing an additional 54,407 shares during the period. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 1,169,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $85,534,000 after purchasing an additional 239,100 shares during the period. 86.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.98, for a total value of $2,374,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 920,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,449,035.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel A. Camardo sold 12,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total transaction of $1,102,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,761,743.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 312,177 shares of company stock valued at $28,278,866 in the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “reduce” rating on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Horizon Therapeutics Public presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.08.

HZNP stock traded up $1.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $95.92. 6,323,757 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,639,848. The company has a market cap of $21.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.37. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 12 month low of $54.14 and a 12 month high of $97.36.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $342.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.51 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 22.28%. Horizon Therapeutics Public’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation. Its medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare lysosomal storage disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease and severe malignant osteopetrosis; RAYOS for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis (RA), ankylosing spondylitis (AS), polymyalgia rheumatica, primary systemic amyloidosis, asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, systemic lupus erythematosus, and other conditions; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

