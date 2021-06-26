Sectoral Asset Management Inc Has $14.77 Million Position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Sectoral Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 14.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,105 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares during the quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc owned 0.05% of ResMed worth $14,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RMD. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in ResMed by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,494 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in ResMed by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,772 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ResMed by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 25,393 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in ResMed by 104.2% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,219 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in ResMed by 250.8% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 18,345 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,899,000 after acquiring an additional 13,116 shares during the last quarter. 67.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.47, for a total transaction of $496,175.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,922 shares in the company, valued at $18,839,169.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.45, for a total value of $199,981.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 16,701 shares in the company, valued at $3,464,622.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,138 shares of company stock worth $5,613,775. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

ResMed stock traded down $1.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $244.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,248,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 656,199. ResMed Inc. has a 12 month low of $165.72 and a 12 month high of $247.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $210.09. The firm has a market cap of $35.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.12, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. ResMed had a return on equity of 28.85% and a net margin of 14.79%. The business had revenue of $768.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $784.47 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.77%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of ResMed from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Bank of America cut ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $216.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on ResMed in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on ResMed from $229.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. ResMed has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.57.

ResMed Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

