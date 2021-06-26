Sectoral Asset Management Inc Has $7.78 Million Stock Holdings in Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM)

Sectoral Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) by 174.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 616,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 391,950 shares during the quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc owned 1.10% of Molecular Templates worth $7,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MTEM. Bellevue Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Molecular Templates by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 8,148,105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $102,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735,774 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Molecular Templates in the 4th quarter valued at $7,906,000. Endurant Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Molecular Templates by 61.1% in the 4th quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 681,243 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,397,000 after purchasing an additional 258,456 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Molecular Templates by 276.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 330,067 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,165,000 after purchasing an additional 242,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Molecular Templates by 136.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 300,088 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,818,000 after purchasing an additional 173,000 shares in the last quarter. 63.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Molecular Templates news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 40,852 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.08 per share, with a total value of $330,084.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,542,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,104,377.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.02 per share, with a total value of $401,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,051,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,595,187.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 1,020,852 shares of company stock worth $8,905,584 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 38.20% of the company’s stock.

MTEM traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.40. 1,203,025 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 265,882. The firm has a market capitalization of $471.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 1.28. Molecular Templates, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.51 and a 1-year high of $15.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.73.

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.82). Molecular Templates had a negative return on equity of 138.03% and a negative net margin of 611.90%. On average, equities analysts predict that Molecular Templates, Inc. will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MTEM shares. Bank of America started coverage on Molecular Templates in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Molecular Templates from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Molecular Templates from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Molecular Templates from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.20.

About Molecular Templates

Molecular Templates, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its proprietary drug platform technology is engineered toxin bodies (ETBs). The company's lead drug candidate is MT-3724 that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed and refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and Phase II clinical trial for treating non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

