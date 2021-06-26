Sectoral Asset Management Inc Has $9.90 Million Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Sectoral Asset Management Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 91,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,750 shares during the period. Sectoral Asset Management Inc’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $9,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 759,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,176,000 after purchasing an additional 19,996 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 22,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 26,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after purchasing an additional 4,135 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 95,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,296,000 after purchasing an additional 33,784 shares during the period. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,121,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,321,000 after purchasing an additional 59,078 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 4,184 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.40, for a total transaction of $470,281.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 63,409 shares in the company, valued at $7,127,171.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a $135.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.25.

AbbVie stock traded down $1.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $112.98. The company had a trading volume of 11,709,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,237,463. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.11 and a fifty-two week high of $118.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $199.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $113.89.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.12. AbbVie had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 136.75%. The firm had revenue of $13.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.24%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

