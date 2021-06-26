Sectoral Asset Management Inc Lowers Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Sectoral Asset Management Inc decreased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,650 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,812 shares during the quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $8,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 95 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNH traded up $6.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $404.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,928,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,246,130. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $404.44. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $285.82 and a 52-week high of $425.98. The company has a market cap of $382.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.93. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 26.04%. The firm had revenue of $70.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 18th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.36%.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.62, for a total transaction of $1,594,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 154,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,459,630.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.00, for a total transaction of $804,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 154,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,980,762. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,801 shares of company stock valued at $6,638,668 in the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on UNH shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $410.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $394.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $409.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $405.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $425.14.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

