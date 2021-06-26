Sectoral Asset Management Inc Makes New $8.24 Million Investment in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Sectoral Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 78,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,241,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Catalent by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,988,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,473,158,000 after buying an additional 701,908 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Catalent by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,554,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,908,000 after buying an additional 230,430 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Catalent by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,332,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,950,000 after buying an additional 31,411 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in Catalent by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 4,820,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,642,000 after buying an additional 13,919 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Catalent by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,936,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,415,000 after buying an additional 83,883 shares during the period. 96.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Catalent alerts:

In related news, SVP Ricardo Pravda sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.58, for a total value of $309,624.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

CTLT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Argus lifted their target price on Catalent from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.78.

Catalent stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $109.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,795,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 817,217. Catalent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.09 and a 12 month high of $127.68. The company has a market cap of $18.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $106.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. Catalent had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 14.43%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $994.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

About Catalent

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

See Also: Cryptocurrencies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT).

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.