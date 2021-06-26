Sectoral Asset Management Inc Purchases 307,100 Shares of TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX)

Sectoral Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) by 148.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 513,649 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 307,100 shares during the quarter. TG Therapeutics accounts for approximately 1.9% of Sectoral Asset Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Sectoral Asset Management Inc owned about 0.36% of TG Therapeutics worth $24,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in TG Therapeutics by 97.3% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 52,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,533,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in TG Therapeutics by 2.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,679 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $900,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in TG Therapeutics by 5.5% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 10,875 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,836 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. 69.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TGTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of TG Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.67.

NASDAQ TGTX traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,983,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,445,513. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.76. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.67 and a 52 week high of $56.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of -15.34 and a beta of 2.16.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $0.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.99 million. TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 35,158.99% and a negative return on equity of 95.94%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its therapeutic product candidates include Ublituximab, an investigational glycoengineered monoclonal antibody for the treatment of B-cell non-hodgkin lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), and relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis; and Umbralisib, an oral inhibitor of PI3K-delta and CK1-epsilon for the treatment of CLL, marginal zone lymphoma, and follicular lymphoma.

