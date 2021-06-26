Sectoral Asset Management Inc Purchases 4,500 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Sectoral Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 162,800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Sectoral Asset Management Inc owned 0.06% of Hologic worth $12,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ledyard National Bank boosted its holdings in Hologic by 1.6% in the first quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 9,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hologic by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,093 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Hologic by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Hologic by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,424 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Hologic by 1.0% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 16,576 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Sean S. Daugherty sold 4,001 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total value of $260,145.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,730,377.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

HOLX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Hologic from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their target price on Hologic from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Hologic from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Hologic from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.44.

Shares of NASDAQ HOLX traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $65.89. 6,346,310 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,104,177. The firm has a market cap of $16.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.17. Hologic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.02 and a 52 week high of $85.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.04.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Hologic had a return on equity of 71.87% and a net margin of 35.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hologic Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

