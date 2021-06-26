Sectoral Asset Management Inc Purchases New Holdings in Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG)

Sectoral Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 202,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,281,000. Sectoral Asset Management Inc owned about 0.57% of Pulmonx as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LUNG. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Pulmonx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $151,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Pulmonx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Pulmonx by 118.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 2,455 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in Pulmonx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $381,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Pulmonx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $452,000. 59.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pulmonx alerts:

In other news, insider Geoffrey Beran Rose sold 4,797 shares of Pulmonx stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.64, for a total transaction of $228,529.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,208,481.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Derrick Sung sold 5,000 shares of Pulmonx stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.60, for a total value of $238,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 223,879 shares in the company, valued at $10,656,640.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 749,188 shares of company stock worth $32,621,791. 12.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LUNG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Pulmonx from $49.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler started coverage on Pulmonx in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Pulmonx from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Pulmonx in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Pulmonx in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

LUNG traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,151,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,185. Pulmonx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.81 and a fifty-two week high of $69.48. The company has a quick ratio of 16.22, a current ratio of 17.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.08.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.18 million. Equities analysts expect that Pulmonx Co. will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Pulmonx Company Profile

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

Further Reading: Quiet Period Expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Pulmonx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pulmonx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.