Sectoral Asset Management Inc Reduces Position in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Sectoral Asset Management Inc cut its position in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,406 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 5,700 shares during the period. Sectoral Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Seagen were worth $7,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Grandfield & Dodd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Seagen by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 14,794 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Seagen by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 911 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Seagen by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in shares of Seagen by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 12,286 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Seagen by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,344 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,825,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. 87.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SGEN traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $157.18. 976,977 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,024,808. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.54 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.10. Seagen Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.20 and a 12 month high of $213.94.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $331.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.39 million. Seagen had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 29.07%. On average, research analysts predict that Seagen Inc. will post -2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Seagen news, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 12,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.96, for a total transaction of $1,788,979.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 10,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.91, for a total transaction of $1,550,102.27. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 72,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,563,069.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 109,812 shares of company stock valued at $15,757,488. 27.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on SGEN. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Seagen in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They set an “inline” rating and a $153.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Seagen from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Seagen in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $254.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Seagen in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Seagen has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.36.

Seagen Profile

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

