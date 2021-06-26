Sectoral Asset Management Inc Takes $10.53 Million Position in Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLT)

Sectoral Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 320,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,532,000. Sectoral Asset Management Inc owned 0.88% of Bolt Biotherapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BOLT. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics during the first quarter valued at $27,617,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics during the first quarter valued at $8,258,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics during the first quarter valued at $6,906,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics during the first quarter valued at $4,937,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics during the first quarter valued at $4,396,000. 81.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics from $37.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Bolt Biotherapeutics stock traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.14. The stock had a trading volume of 758,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,005. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 22.58 and a current ratio of 22.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.49. Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.34 and a 52 week high of $43.07.

Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.22). On average, equities analysts predict that Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bolt Biotherapeutics Profile

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company develops BDC-1001, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) for the treatment of patients with HER2-expressing solid tumors, including HER2-low tumors; and BDC-2034, a carcinoembryonic antigen program for colorectal, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and breast cancers.

