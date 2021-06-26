Sectoral Asset Management Inc Takes Position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Sectoral Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 124,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,765,000. Agilent Technologies accounts for approximately 1.2% of Sectoral Asset Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 3.3% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 39.4% during the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 354 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 36.8% during the first quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 379 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 0.6% during the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,207 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 6.1% during the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, VP Samraat S. Raha sold 1,000 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $127,500.00. Also, SVP Dominique Grau sold 1,968 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.10, for a total transaction of $285,556.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 83,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,099,598.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,914 shares of company stock valued at $9,676,277.

NYSE A traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $147.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,445,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,384,082. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.69 billion, a PE ratio of 49.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.00. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.52 and a 52 week high of $148.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The medical research company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.194 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.78%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Redburn Partners raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $148.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.69.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass and optical emission spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software, information management, and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

