Sectoral Asset Management Inc Takes Position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT)

Sectoral Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 878,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,428,000. Arcutis Biotherapeutics comprises about 1.9% of Sectoral Asset Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Sectoral Asset Management Inc owned approximately 1.75% of Arcutis Biotherapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARQT. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the first quarter valued at $40,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the first quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Bhaskar Chaudhuri sold 2,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $69,190.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 848,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,344,062.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $26,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,716 shares of company stock valued at $598,908 over the last quarter. Insiders own 39.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARQT stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.39. 1,421,079 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150,614. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.26. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.51 and a fifty-two week high of $38.49.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.20. On average, research analysts forecast that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.20.

About Arcutis Biotherapeutics

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

